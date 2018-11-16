ROCK ISLAND — The owner of Abbey Station in Rock Island believes it may have been vandalized Wednesday night because of his opposition to razing the Rock Island County courthouse.
Joseph Lemon, Jr., said that at 1 a.m. Thursday, Rock Island Police notified his staff that someone had vandalized the business at 3031 5th Ave., Rock Island. Hours earlier, Lemon had told county board members he wanted to save the historic courthouse scheduled for demolition.
“The (vandals) didn’t steal anything, but they broke a bunch of windows,” Lemon said. “They went into the kitchen and ran the fire suppression system and sprayed fire retardant all over. There is about an inch of it on the ground.”
A thermostat also was ripped from the wall and plates were broken.
Lemon said he thinks the vandalism is related to his support of the courthouse.
“We’ve owned Abbey Station for almost 20 years, and we’ve never had a problem like this,” Lemon said.
“I go to a public meeting and say I’m concerned about the courthouse, and later this happens,” he said. “It seems likely it’s more than a coincidence on that particular night that this happened.”
Rock Island Deputy Police Chief Jason Foy could not be reached for comment.
The Lemon family bought the former Rock Island train depot in 1999 and restored it, creating a banquet hall and event space. Lemon also is founder of The Abbey Addiction Treatment Center in Bettendorf.
Lemon said Rock Island Police reported that a passerby saw at least two individuals spraying fire extinguishers at the exterior of the building and, fearing a fire, called 911.
Lemon said some of his employees met with police shortly after the crime was reported. He viewed the damage firsthand Thursday morning.
“The reason (the vandalism) seems suspicious is I don’t understand why the people in favor of tearing down the courthouse are so angry,” Lemon said. “That part eludes me.
“Usually when someone has an economic argument, it’s dispassionate,” he said. “Here, we have people arguing ‘Robert’s Rules of Orders’ (at Wednesday’s county board meeting of the whole) over a historic building. A few hours later Abbey Station is vandalized.
“When you’re a victim of crime, it’s pretty unsettling,” Lemon said. “Perhaps a completely random person has it out for an unoccupied building. But it’s possible someone said, ‘Joe Lemon wants to save the courthouse so let’s go show him a lesson.’”