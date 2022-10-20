About two dozen shell casings recovered at East Moline shooting scene

Late-night gunfire Wednesday in East Moline struck two cars and left 25 shell casings at the scene.

Officers responded shortly before 9 p.m. to the 800 block of Avenue of the Cities after a number of people called to report hearing gunfire, according to a news release from the East Moline Police Department. When they arrived, police found the casings and the damaged vehicles but no one who was wounded.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot near Leisure Time Billiards & Sportsbar , 845 Avenue of the Cities. Among the reports of gunfire was at least one call from the East Moline Fire Department's Engine Co. 3 fire station, which is just across the street from the scene.

As of Thursday morning, there had been no arrests, but police were still interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage, the department release states.