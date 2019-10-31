A news release about a Thursday morning accident from the District 7 Illinois State Police is aimed at reminding all drivers in Illinois of the Move Over law intended to protect law enforcement officers and first-responders on roadways.
According to the release, an Illinois State trooper was out of his cruiser at roughly 9:30 a.m. Thursday to handle a crash along Interstate-74 just west of Mile Marker 17 in Henry County when a passenger car struck the trooper's Chevrolet Caprice cruiser.
The Chevrolet sedan driven by David L. Norberg, 55, of Osco, Ill., struck the cruiser when it was parked on the right shoulder of the road with all lights activated.
Norberg was charged with failure to move over for a stationary emergency vehicle.
The accident caused minor damage to both cars. There were no injuries and both vehicles were able to drive from the scene, it is crucial all motorists follow the Move Over law.
Drivers are asked to slow down and scan ahead. If emergency vehicles are present, the ISP asks motorists to change lanes to afford the vehicles more space.