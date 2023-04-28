A federal judge this week sentenced three Davenport men identified as members of the Savage Life Boys street gang to more than 34 years in prison, total.

Austin Z. Ruiz, 28, and Olajuwan H. Culbreath, 27, both of Davenport.

Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger sentenced Ruiz on Monday to 16 years and eight months in prison on counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering and use and carry of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, according to the U.S Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa and federal court records.

Ebinger also sentenced Culbreath, who received 12 years and six months on counts of aiding and abetting the same activities. His sentencing was Tuesday.

According to the U.S Attorney:

From 2016 to 2017, Ruiz and Culbreath took part in several shootings while they were members of the gang.

December 2016: Ruiz took part in attacking and robbing a person at a dice game in a Davenport apartment.

During the initial encounter, someone struck the victim, a male, with a pistol. The victim got away and began to flee in a vehicle driven by another person.

Ruiz chased them and began shooting, wounding the driver.

January 2017: Ruiz and Culbreath chased a person associated with a rival gang through the NorthPark Mall parking lot. During the chase, Ruiz shot at the victim.

February 2017: Members of the gang started a fight at a concert at the Hotel Davenport because of a perceived slight against Savage Life. During the fight, one person was killed by a gang member and another was hurt.

As the gang members fled after the attack, Culbreath fired a gun once to cause a distraction. No one was struck by Culbreath’s gunfire.

April 2017: Ruiz took part in confronting a person in Davenport’s Centennial Park because the victim robbed a gang-organized dice game.

During the confrontation, Ruiz and the victim struggled over Ruiz’s firearm and it went off. The bullet struck the victim in the foot.

Ruiz and Culbreath took these actions to increase their standing in Savage Life.

Both must complete five years of supervised release upon completion of their prison sentence.

Milton Lee Howard Jr., 21, Davenport

Ebinger sentenced Howard on Monday to five years in federal prison on a count of being a felon in possession of firearms.

According to another release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and court records:

Authorities arrested Howard in December 2021, because he was wanted on a warrant for escape.. At the time of his arrest, he was with several other known members of Savage Life and all of them were in a vehicle.

When they searched the vehicle, police found four firearms, an extended magazine, marijuana and four cell phones.

Further examination of the phones and of the social media accounts belonging to the vehicle’s occupants uncovered images of Howard and other gang members with firearms. Two of the guns depicted were recovered during Howard’s arrest.

A convicted felon, Howard was prohibited from possessing firearms.

Upon completion of his prison term, he must serve three years of supervised release.

Federal authorities have prosecuted a number of other members of Savage Life. Some of those cases have been resolved and others are pending.