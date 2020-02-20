You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Accused Davenport killer waives speedy trial, start date set
topical alert top story

Accused Davenport killer waives speedy trial, start date set

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Charlie Gary III

Charlie Gary III

 Tom Loewy

The Davenport teenager accused of murdering Robert Long will go to trial next month.

Charlie Gary III made an appearance Thursday in Scott County Court and waived his right to a speedy trial. His jury trial is slated to start March 16.

The 19-year-old faces first-degree charges of murder, robbery and burglary after Davenport Police found Long's body at 5:43 p.m. Jan. 7 inside his home in the 1500 block of LeClaire Street.

Long was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a police news release, Gary admitted he broke into Long's residence to steal the victim's car, then strangled Long and stole items from the property.

Police say Gary left with the victim's property and car. He was driving the victim's car when he was arrested.

Gary is represented by court-appointed attorney Lori Kieffer-Garrison.

Seventh District Court Judge Mark Smith named Kieffer-Garrison to serve as Gary's lawyer after Assistant State Public Defender Derek G. Jones checked with the State Public Defender and all other public defender offices designated as conflicts offices for the Davenport Public Defender’s Office.

Jones told the court all other public defender offices declined to represent Gary.

Gary also was wanted in Rock Island County on charges of robbery, aggravated battery of a person 60 or older, and theft between $500 and $10,000, according to county court records. Those charges stem from an October incident in Rock Island.

He is being held in the Scott County Jail.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News