Federal criminal charges have been filed against two men accused of meth trafficking in Rock Island County.
Cody M. Baker, 32, East Moline, and Jose Zepeda, 30, Moline, have been charged with conspiracy to distribute drugs and possessing drugs with intent to distribute, according to court records from the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois. Baker also was charged with possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Authorities allege that between about June 1 and Aug. 1, 2018, the two men had at least 50 grams of actual methamphetamine and at least 500 grams of a mixture that included methamphetamine, according to federal court records. Baker is accused of having a .45-caliber pistol and ammunition.
They initially were charged in Rock Island County on Aug. 2, according to county court records.
Baker was charged with armed violence, being an armed habitual criminal, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of methamphetamine with intention to deliver, according to county court documents. Zepeda was charged with armed violence and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
They were arrested by agents of the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, county court records state. The incident happened Aug. 1, but records did not specify where.
The local cases against Baker and Zepeda were dropped on Aug. 23 in favor of the federal cases.
They are next scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 27, according to federal court records.