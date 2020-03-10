Accused priest in Rock Island sues Peoria Diocese: 'I am innocent'

Two weeks after the civil lawsuit was filed, the diocese issued a statement including Onderko as one of three more accused priests.

Doak and Onderko say the diocese issued the statement naming Onderko “in an effort to appease donors and the public about the general crisis involving the local leadership." The suit claims the diocese wrongly suggested that "all accused clerics were given appropriate and fair process.”

“I never had a hearing. I have never been told what the accusation is,” Onderko said.

Further, Onderko says shortly before he was named, the district had issued letters of suitability for him, essentially documents that say the bishop is unaware of anything in the priest's background that makes him unsuitable to work around minor children. He said between 2012 and Oct. 18, 2018, the Diocese of Peoria sent at least nine suitability testimonial letters to other dioceses around the United States on his behalf.

The suit calls the diocese's actions “intentional, willful and malicious.”

"The Diocese believes it can do whatever it wants and does not have to answer in a court of law for actions taken, no matter how harmful," Doak said in early March. "In my opinion, this is the same attitude that put the Church in the abuse scandal in the first place."