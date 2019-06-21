{{featured_button_text}}

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities has added two people to its list of wanted suspects.

They are:

Sara Joy McConnell, 40, who is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for escape/felony theft. 

McConnell is described as being 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Fredrick Lamont Gay, 39, who is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office for probation violation/aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Gay is described as being 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. Gay has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information about these fugitives are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.

