Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities has added two people to its list of wanted suspects.
They are:
Sara Joy McConnell, 40, who is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for escape/felony theft.
McConnell is described as being 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Fredrick Lamont Gay, 39, who is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office for probation violation/aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Gay is described as being 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. Gay has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information about these fugitives are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.