Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities has added two more individuals to its "Wanted Suspects" list.
They are:
• Ira Dequan Euring. Euring, 20, is wanted by the Davenport Police Department for probation violation on original charges of felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation with a weapon.
Euring is described as being 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
• Juan Jinez. Jinez, 18, is wanted by the Davenport Police Department for riot-aggravated assault, armed with intent and willful injury, and probation violation on an original charge of trafficking in stolen weapons.
Jinez is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with any information about these fugitives are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.