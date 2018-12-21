CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities has added two people to its "wanted suspects" list.
If you have any information about these fugitives, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.
Added to the wanted suspect list were:
Allison Judith Simms, 38, who is wanted by the Bettendorf Police Department for identity theft, theft 2nd degree and forgery.
Simms is described as being 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. Simms has blonde hair and brown eyes.
Jason Bruce Carney, 41, is wanted for probation violation in Rock Island and Scott counties on original charges involving forgery and theft.
Carney is described at being 6-feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. Carney has black hair and blue eyes.