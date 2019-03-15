Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities' wanted list has grown by two.
Added this week to the list are:
Alexander T. Lucas-McCart, 27, who is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department for possession of controlled substance and cannabis with intent to deliver.
Lucas-McCart is described as being 6-feet tall and weighing 195 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Caitlin Elizabeth Timmer, 30, is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department for battery and theft.
Timmer is described as being 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. Shas has brown hair and blue eyes.
