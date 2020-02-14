2 added to wanted suspects list

Minter is described as being 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. Minter has black hair and brown eyes.
John George Steckel, 48, is wanted by the Quad-City Metropolitan Group, for delivery of meth.
Steckel is described as being 6-feet tall and weighing 195 pounds. Steckel has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with any information about these fugitives are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.