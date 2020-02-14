You are the owner of this article.
2 added to wanted suspects list

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities has added two people to its wanted suspect list.

New to the list are:

Davayreona Marie Minter, 23, is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department for felony criminal damage to property.

Minter is described as being 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. Minter has black hair and brown eyes.

John George Steckel, 48, is wanted by the Quad-City Metropolitan Group, for delivery of meth.

Steckel is described as being 6-feet tall and weighing 195 pounds. Steckel has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information about these fugitives are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.

Quad-City Times​

