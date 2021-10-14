Additional charges added against former Eldridge police officer accused of sexually abusing a child

A former Eldridge police officer accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old pleaded not guilty and waived his right to a speedy trial in a written arraignment filed Thursday.
Andrew Denoyer, 24, resigned from the Eldridge police department on Sept. 27, and was arrested by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation on Sept. 28.
According to updated trial information, also filed Thursday, Denoyer is charged with three counts of third-degree sexual abuse. The abuse happened on three occasions and at three locations between Aug. 19, 2020 and Sept. 28, 2021 and each was against a 14- or 15-year-old, according to the trial information.
The original arrest affidavit only cited one instance of sexual abuse against a 14-year-old, which reportedly occurred on May 1, 2021.
Third-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Denoyer posted a $10,000 cash-bond shortly after being arrested.
A no-contact order has been filed against Denoyer. The order is not available to the public because it contains the name of a child.