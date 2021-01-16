Additional charges filed against man who allegedly shot Clinton County Deputy

Additional charges have been filed against a man who is accused of shooting a Clinton County Deputy who was responding to a disturbance at a home in Charlotte.
Jesse Lee Doran, 29, is charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years. He also is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Doran is being held Saturday in the Clinton County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond. The name of the deputy has not been announced.
According to a news release issued Friday by Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt, deputies responded to a 911 call at 1066 308th Ave., Charlotte, at 10:51 a.m. As the deputies approached the house gunfire erupted from the home, and one of the deputies was struck.
Clinton County District Court electronic records show that Doran’s parole officer filed to revoke Doran’s parole, saying in the document that Doran was at his grandmother’s home in violation of a no-contact order.
As Clinton County deputies approached the home, Doran shot at them with a shotgun, striking one in the face and hand.
The deputy was taken to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Greenwalt said.
Officers from numerous agencies arrived to help, and Doran was arrested and charged with violating a no-contact order and violation of parole.
A woman from the home also was taken to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment. The nature of her injuries were not disclosed.
According to Clinton County District Court online records, Doran is awaiting trial on charges of third-degree burglary and second-degree attempted burglary in connection with that Charlotte address.
The home is owned by Doran’s grandmother, 72-year-old Beverly Holzrichter. According to arrest affidavits filed by Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies, on July 25 at 12:44 p.m., Doran had tried to break into the home. Holzrichter told deputies she did not want him there and deputies served a no-contact order on Doran.
Early on the morning of July 26, Doran allegedly broke into the garage on the property and stole several items.
Doran is on parole until Sept. 2, 2023, on a drug conviction in Scott County.
On April 21, 2017, Scott County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Doran on cocaine trafficking charges. Doran pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to deliver no more than 100 grams of cocaine, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
During a sentencing hearing Dec. 28, 2018, Doran was sentenced to two years on supervised release. He violated his probation several times and was sentenced to the Iowa Department of Corrections on Jan. 23, 2020. He was paroled April 10, 2020.
The investigation into Friday’s shooting has been turned over to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.