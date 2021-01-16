Additional charges filed against man who allegedly shot Clinton County Deputy

Additional charges have been filed against a man who is accused of shooting a Clinton County Deputy who was responding to a disturbance at a home in Charlotte.

Jesse Lee Doran, 29, is charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years. He also is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Doran is being held Saturday in the Clinton County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond. The name of the deputy has not been announced.

According to a news release issued Friday by Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt, deputies responded to a 911 call at 1066 308th Ave., Charlotte, at 10:51 a.m. As the deputies approached the house gunfire erupted from the home, and one of the deputies was struck.

Clinton County District Court electronic records show that Doran’s parole officer filed to revoke Doran’s parole, saying in the document that Doran was at his grandmother’s home in violation of a no-contact order.

As Clinton County deputies approached the home, Doran shot at them with a shotgun, striking one in the face and hand.