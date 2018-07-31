A tentative trial date has been set in Rock Island County for a man accused of performing sex acts on a child.
German Valdivia, 31, of Sterling, Illinois, was initially charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, but an additional charge of each has since been added, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities contend Valdivia abused the child on July 1 in East Moline.
An initial trial date of Sept. 17 was set Tuesday after Validivia chose to waive a preliminary hearing and enter a plea of not guilty to the charges filed against him.
At a preliminary hearing, a judge listens to an outline of the prosecution's case against a defendant, then decides whether there is probable cause to continue the case.
The trial date could change as the case progresses and it does not guarantee there will be a trial. Whether a jury hears the evidence against Valdivia depends on his actions and those of the attorneys as the case proceeds.
Valdivia was free Tuesday on $250,000 bail, according to court records. He was able to post the $25,000 bond required to be set free.
His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 31.