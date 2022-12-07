Additional charges including murder filed against one of two men arrested in the death of Angel Lopez

Additional charges including two counts of first-degree murder have been filed against one of two men arrested in connection with the Sept. 18 shooting death of 17-year-old Angel Lopez Jr. in Rock Island.

Rock Island Deputy Police Chief Timothy McCloud said that Davyon J. Q. Woods-Jackson initially was charged with two counts of obstruction of justice in connection with the death of Lopez, while Corion Thomas, 17, is charged with first-degree murder.

The pair were arrested in Oklahoma City in November.

On Monday, the men were returned to Rock Island County and on Tuesday, Rock Island Police were able to secure additional charges against Woods-Jackson.

In addition to the obstruction charges, Woods-Jackson is now also charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, two counts of armed robbery, and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Murder in Illinois is classified as a Class M felony that carries a prison sentence of 20-60 years, or a term of life in prison. Aggravated battery with a firearm and armed robbery each are Class X felonies that carry a prison sentence of six to 30 years. Aggravated discharge of a firearm is a Class 1 felony that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years.

Woods-Jackson is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a bond of $500,000 or 10%. A preliminary hearing in the case against Woods-Jackson is scheduled for Dec. 27.

Thomas is being held in the Mary Davis Detention Home in Galesburg, located in Knox County.

At 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept, 18, Rock Island Police responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue where they found a wounded Lopez. Lopez, a resident of Davenport, was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Hospital in Rock Island where he died.

The case remains under investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”