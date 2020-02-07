Adult, juvenile charged in Bettendorf car burglaries

A 19-year-old Davenport man and a teen accomplice are facing charges after Bettendorf police said they burglarized at least six vehicles in the Iowa Quad-Cities early Thursday.

The burglaries were in the area of Tanglefoot Lane, Tanglefoot Terrace and Amesbury Drive early Thursday.

Nibitanga Salvator, of 903 Oneida Ave., Apt. 3, is charged with seven counts of third-degree burglary from a motor vehicle. Each of those charges is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of two years.

Salvator also is charged with one count of first-degree theft, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. He also is facing misdemeanor charges of eluding. Interference with official acts and two counts of fifth-degree theft.

Salvator’s accomplice, a 16-year-old boy, also is facing seven counts of third-degree burglary and other charges in connection with the case.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Bettendorf Police officer Joshua Paul, about 1:23 a.m. Thursday, police were investigating possible car burglaries in the area of Tanglefoot Terrace and Squire Drive.