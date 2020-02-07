Adult, juvenile charged in Bettendorf car burglaries

A 19-year-old Davenport man and a teen accomplice are facing charges after Bettendorf police said they burglarized at least six vehicles in the Iowa Quad-Cities early Thursday.
The burglaries were in the area of Tanglefoot Lane, Tanglefoot Terrace and Amesbury Drive early Thursday.
Nibitanga Salvator, of 903 Oneida Ave., Apt. 3, is charged with seven counts of third-degree burglary from a motor vehicle. Each of those charges is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of two years.
Salvator also is charged with one count of first-degree theft, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. He also is facing misdemeanor charges of eluding. Interference with official acts and two counts of fifth-degree theft.
Salvator’s accomplice, a 16-year-old boy, also is facing seven counts of third-degree burglary and other charges in connection with the case.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Bettendorf Police officer Joshua Paul, about 1:23 a.m. Thursday, police were investigating possible car burglaries in the area of Tanglefoot Terrace and Squire Drive.
As officers arrived Salvator and the boy fled on foot. Police caught the boy, but Salvator drove away in a 2008 Prius that had been stolen earlier out of Rock Island.
Salvator crashed the Prius into two signs at 12th Street and Mississippi Boulevard. Salvator then fled on foot and eluded officers for more than three miles.
Salvator was eventually caught in Davenport at 3rd and Iowa street as officers followed his footprints in the snow.
Initially, Salvator denied he was involved in the burglaries but officers found boy’s cell phone in Salvator’s pocket along with checks taken from a car in the 3900 block of Tanglefoot Terrace.
In the Prius, officers seized a stolen purse and prescription pills, escitalopram oxalate, an anti-depressant that did not belong to Salvator or the boy.
Salvator was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on $10,000 bond, cash or surety. The boy was taken to the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.