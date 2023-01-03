Affidavits shed light on shooting death of Clinton man early New Year's Day

Arrest affidavits for the three people accused in the shooting death of a Clinton man early New Year’s Day have shed more light on the incident.

Kimberly Anne Hammond, 25, and Justice Kiara Foley, 24, both of Clinton, each are charge with one count of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

Under Iowa law, first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility for parole, while first-degree robbery carries a mandatory 25-year prison sentence, 50% to 70% of which, or 12 ½ years to 17 ½ years, must be served before parole or work release can be granted.

Donivan Williams James Chambers, 28, is charged with one count of accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Clinton Police Officer Joshua Winter, at 2:11 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to 420 Glenwood Place, Apt. 8, to investigate a report of a person being shot.

Officers arrived on the scene to find Randy Weimerskirch suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Weimerskirch was taken to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center where he died.

During the investigation, it was learned that Hammond, Foley and Chambers went to Weimerskirch’s apartment in a 2007 gray Mazda. Weimerskirch had been in a relationship with Hammond and allegedly owed her money.

Hammond and Justice walked to the apartment door to confront Weimerskirch and attempt to obtain the money.

A witness overheard somebody banging loudly on the door to Weimerskirch’s apartment. Damage was caused to the door.

After Weimerskirch answered the door, he was shot in the head.

A next-door neighbor of Weimerskirch’s reported hearing two females yelling prior to the gunshot.

At 4:19 a.m. officers located the Mazda. Hammond, Justice and Chambers were in the vehicle. Chambers was in possession of a revolver.

The investigation revealed that after the shooting, Chambers drove Hammond and Justice to Hammond’s residence. Chambers had taken the firearm back and had unloaded it prior to police finding him with the weapon.

During a first appearance hearing in Clinton County District Court, Judge Kimberly Shepherd scheduled a preliminary hearing for Hammond and Foley for Jan. 10.

Foley was being held Tuesday night in the Clinton County Jail on a cash-only bond of $1 million.

Hammond was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $1 million.

Chambers was released from the Clinton County Jail on Sunday after posting 10% of a $2,000 bond through a bonding company. Chambers is scheduled to make a first appearance on the charge against him Thursday in Clinton County District Court.