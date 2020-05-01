After 50 shootings in 2 months, Davenport Mayor Matson says his city will be tough on crime

For Matson, the media gathering was a return to an established theme. Public safety was issue No. 1 as Matson campaigned throughout 2019 — promising to look for ways to invest more in policing technologies, discuss safety strategies during public City Hall meetings and push for a still-in-the-works assessment center aimed at keeping fewer juvenile criminal offenders in jail.

“When I was running for mayor, I spent a lot of time talking to the residents of Davenport and one of the consistent messages I heard was concern over gun crime in our community.

“I’m here to let citizens know we are still committed. Our No. 1 priority is to get the criminals who use guns off the street.”

Matson and Sikorski asked citizens to step up their efforts to help prevent and solve gun crimes.

“I’m calling this a ‘Call to Action.’ Number one, be responsible. If you are a gun owner, be diligent,” Matson said. “We see many weapons stolen from vehicles and from homes. If you’re not using your gun, keep them stored safely somewhere.

“Number two, please call. The police need your eyes and your ears. If you see something or know something, please report it.”