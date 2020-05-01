After 50 shootings in 2 months, Davenport Mayor Matson says his city will be tough on crime

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson spoke loudly and forcefully during Friday’s news conference outside the police department.
After all, get-to-the-weekend traffic was a roar as it passed the corner of West Fourth and North Harrison streets. But guns have made more potentially deadly noise at plenty of other intersections throughout the city — including five confirmed incidents of gunfire Wednesday. Matson said the latter sound put him behind a podium and in front cameras. He was joined by Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski.
“I want to make it absolutely clear as I stand at this dais today, we are committed to cleaning up the gun violence in Davenport,” Matson said. “I have complete confidence in our police and our county attorney’s office.
“We will find you, arrest you, and prosecute you.”
All told, there have been 50 confirmed shots-fired incidents in Davenport since March 1. But by March 20 there was only one confirmed shooting call. The escalation of gunfire started after that date — with 49 confirmed cases in the 41 remaining days in March and April.
In January there were 11 confirmed shooting incidents, and another six confirmed in February.
Since March 1 Davenport Police have seized 60 firearms and arrested 22 people in connection to gun-related crimes.
For Matson, the media gathering was a return to an established theme. Public safety was issue No. 1 as Matson campaigned throughout 2019 — promising to look for ways to invest more in policing technologies, discuss safety strategies during public City Hall meetings and push for a still-in-the-works assessment center aimed at keeping fewer juvenile criminal offenders in jail.
“When I was running for mayor, I spent a lot of time talking to the residents of Davenport and one of the consistent messages I heard was concern over gun crime in our community.
“I’m here to let citizens know we are still committed. Our No. 1 priority is to get the criminals who use guns off the street.”
Matson and Sikorski asked citizens to step up their efforts to help prevent and solve gun crimes.
“I’m calling this a ‘Call to Action.’ Number one, be responsible. If you are a gun owner, be diligent,” Matson said. “We see many weapons stolen from vehicles and from homes. If you’re not using your gun, keep them stored safely somewhere.
“Number two, please call. The police need your eyes and your ears. If you see something or know something, please report it.”
Sikorski said there are ongoing efforts to prevent the flow of guns from manufacturers and dealers, citing the police department’s active involvement in investigating “straw purchases” of fire arms. Those illegal sales typically move guns purchased at gun shows from dealers, to a third-party buyer eligible to purchase fire arms, and then on to a persons or persons unable to legally buy guns.
Some who used guns in incidents this year legally owned the firearm, he said. He did not know the number of legal gun owners who committed gun crimes.
The chief offered one explanation for the uptick in gun violence.
“Typically, when the weather gets warmer, we see a rise in gun crime,” Sikorski said. “Actually, our pace of gun crimes is a little lower than last year.
“But, as always, we need people to help us out. We need their eyes and their ears.”
Sikorski said new Scott County Jail incarceration guidelines did not appear to be a catalyst for crime. Since the spread of COVID-19, some non-violent inmates have been released and those arrested for non-violent misdemeanors have been processed through summons rather than requiring jail time.
“I do not know of a case of an inmate who was released then committing a gun crime — but I haven’t seen all of the numbers. That is an issue we are going to really look at once we have more information,” Sikorski said. “I think people should know, the Scott County Jail and the Davenport Police and the County Attorney’s office are open for business.
“We are not letting up on any kind of crimes.”
