After 40 years and one month Davenport Police Detective William “Bill” Thomas is spending his last day on the force today, even though his career locking up bad guys won't quite be over.
“It’s the last day I’m scared of,” Thomas said. “You’d think it would be the other way around. You have this title, but then someday you’re not going to have that title anymore. It’s a different feeling.”
At 62, Thomas spent 38 years in the detective bureau, and only about two years or so as a street cop.
Retired Capt. David Struckman spent 33 years working with Thomas, and has high praise: “He’s one of the best damn detectives there’s ever been.”
“He’s got a very keen sense when it comes to investigative skills, he reads people well, and he knows if someone is telling the truth," Struckman said.
“When you got a tough case you wanted Bill Thomas on it.”
Struckman remembered the case of Kevin O’Connell, 48, whom it was at first believed died of natural causes on May 25, 2013. But the body wasn't found for 12 days and was badly decomposed.
Thomas noticed something in the photos and asked for the autopsy report, Struckman said. Since O’Connell’s death was thought to be natural causes, there was no autopsy done. An anonymous tip that came in regarding O’Connell’s death sent Thomas on the hunt, Struckman said. O’Connell’s body was exhumed and an autopsy was performed. Stephen A. Boeding is now spending life in the Iowa State Penitentiary.
Dale Sievert, who retired as a captain in 2015, worked with Thomas when they were in uniform walking their power-shift beat that ran 2nd and 3rd streets between Ripley and Scott streets.
“The Saratoga was down there and Kong’s Stock Market, among others,” Sievert said. “Our shift was from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.
“Billy and I had a contest to see who could get the most guns,” Sievert said. “Back then nobody had a license to carry, and you’d be surprised at how many people leave their gun butts sticking out from underneath the seats. We’d wait until they got in the car and then we’d either stop them or we’d have a squad waiting to stop them.”
Describing him as a bulldog, Sievert said that, “If something happened to a member of my family, there’s nobody I’d want other than Billy to investigate that crime.”
Thomas appreciates the compliments, but he is quick to point out, “This isn’t the Bill Thomas show. This is teamwork. Not only is it teamwork at the police department, but it involves evidence technicians and even records clerks. I remember looking for something on a case and I couldn’t find it but the records clerk could.”
Thomas also gave credit to the county attorneys who've prosecuted his cases over the years.
He first fell into law enforcement and baseball playing for St. Ambrose University. Thomas rose quickly in the ranks investigating drug crimes in the department's street crime division.
“We took a lot of bad guys off the street,” Thomas said. “I couldn’t wait to get back to work.”
The reason his department is able to solve so many homicides, he said, is because, “in more than 80% of homicides the victim and the suspect know each other. And then when we do have a homicide, everybody who can come in comes in, and we have a lot of minds working on what one evil mind has done.”
Thomas remembers his first night shift.
He got a ride down to work and as he’s being dropped off in front of the old station on Harrison Street he can see that there is a big fight going on in the 300 block of Harrison. Squad cars were down there parked in every manner as officers rushed to the scene.
“I saw people with pool cues and chairs being thrown, and around the corner from the back of the station comes the old paddy wagon with two cops hanging on the back and one was a female, her name was Carolyn Beaston. It looked just like an old, silent movie. Outside the desk sergeant is arguing with two people and the person who gave me a ride asked me, ‘Do you really want to do this?’
“I couldn’t wait to be a part of it,” Thomas said.
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said that the 40 years of experience Thomas takes with him can’t be replaced. But what made Thomas so successful was his commitment to the team concept.
“He’s played sports all his life and he’s coached as well and he has that mentality that every single piece is important,” Sikorski said. “He’d be the first to tell you that there’s not a single person here that can do it on their own.
“But he is the guy you want with you as your partner, as your teammate in the toughest cases,” Sikorski said.
“He has that fire in his heart and that relentless pursuit of justice and it may sound corny, but it’s true,” Sikorski said. “He’s relentless.”
Thomas will have to testify at a few cases coming up in October.
But his retirement will be short-lived. Beginning Nov. 4 he will become the investigator for the Scott County Attorney's Office. In fact, he will be the first investigator for that office and will define its role.
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said that other counties have investigators and Scott County needed one, too.
"I've worked with Bill for 30 years," he said. "Bill is extremely thorough and always well-prepared. He memorizes his reports before he testifies so he can’t be tripped up. He’s very good at it and that’s because he’s prepared.
"From my point of view he didn’t just get enough to make an arrest and quit," Walton said. "He kept going and what people probably don’t understand is, he was not afraid to investigate himself out of a case. If he thought he had the wrong guy he had no problems saying, 'Hey, this is the wrong guy.'
"But he'd work the cases right up until the end, well-prepared and assisting throughout."
Walton said that Thomas will retain his police and arrest powers.