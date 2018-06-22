Akeim's dreams and his mother's nightmare
Akeim Kenza Hill had big dreams.
The 17-year-old dreamed of going to Michigan State University and got an invitation to apply for Yale University’s football program.
He dreamed of one day going all the way — playing in the NFL.
“His dreams really were about living,” said his mother, Kristina Taylor. “That’s what he would say; ‘Get up and live life. You can sleep when you’re dead.’ That’s how he lived life. He had more life than anybody I know. His dream was to live life."
His dream was dashed May 12, 2017. Akeim was fatally shot in broad daylight near a Davenport park.
The two suspects charged in the Davenport teen's death, James Bailey Jr. and Joseph Howard-Rogers Jr., also are teenagers.
Akeim was the youngest among the 12 people killed in shootings in Davenport in 2017. So far in 2018, five shooting deaths have been reported, and three were in their teens.
Between Jan. 1 and June 18, Davenport police responded to 104 confirmed shots-fired incidents. That’s up from 68 incidents reported between January and June 2017, according to data provided by the police department.
The number of vehicle thefts, which primarily are being committed by juveniles, so far this year has reached 247 as of June 18.
A recent spike in the already-high juvenile-crime rate compelled city and school officials, police, clergy, non-profit groups and many others to meet June 14 at the Youth Community Action Summit to talk about the burgeoning problem and what they might do about it.
While gun violence and juvenile crime impact the entire community, it is particularly devastating for Taylor and others who must grieve the deadly outcomes.
“It’s getting common,” the 38-year-old mother said of the murder of teenagers. “It is so common to where I can’t even remember some of them. It’s so sad and tragic. How many other people have forgotten about Akeim? I’m making sure that’s not happening.”
Taylor sat down this month with the Quad-City Times to talk about Akeim, the impact of his death and the steps she is taking to prevent others from dying ahead of their dreams.
Talking to him ‘eases my mind’
Although he’s been gone a year, Akeim is very much present in his mom's house.
In Taylor’s living room are several white poster boards, filled with pictures of Akeim that were displayed at his funeral. There’s a picture of him as a toddler, dressed as Batman. There are pictures of him with his friends, brothers and sisters and a longtime girlfriend. In at least one picture, he is wearing his Davenport North High School football jersey, bearing the number 1.
And tucked behind a TV is a blown-up photo of Akeim, taken a week before he died. He is wearing a black tuxedo, silver tie and white boutonniere.
The tux was with him in his girlfriend’s car when he was murdered. It took more than a year for Taylor to get it back — from high school prom to evidence locker.
Every day, Taylor visits his grave, which is close to her home.
“That’s exactly what eases my mind — talking to him,” she said. “Especially on a hard day, a really hard day.”
When asked what she talks to him about, Taylor choked up.
“Everything,” she managed to whisper. “Graduation. I talk to him about the boys’ sentencing and that they pretty much got off scot-free. But that will be for him to talk to them about when it’s their time. I told him, 'Don’t worry; you’re in a place you need to be. They might not be so lucky.' ”
Akeim went to Davenport North High School until his junior year, then transferred to Central. His plan was to return to North for graduation. But his mother went to the ceremony without him.
“It was hard, very hard,” she said. “You’re trying to be proud of these parents that get to watch, but at the same time, I had this horrible selfish feeling: My son should be here.”
She wore a white T-shirt that had a picture of Akeim in his football uniform with the words, “To my son I wish you were here to walk with your class.”
The back of the shirt read, “Instead … a selfish act of gun violence laid my son to rest. Heavy in our hearts Akeim Kenza Hill 03/02/00-05/12/17.” Also pictured was Akeim’s casket.
“I feel like these teenagers need to see, not necessarily the happy him," she said of the shirt. "They need to see the miserableness of it.”
Back to Davenport
Taylor, originally from Lancaster, Ohio, was 12 when she moved with her mother to Davenport.
“There are a lot of opportunities here in Davenport for kids and adults, especially if you go to the right track,” she said. “I just knew Iowa was where I always wanted to be.
“Sometimes I look around, like, how could you even wake up so evil and mad? Look at all this. It’s beautiful. Look up in the sky. Look at these trees, the plants, the flowers. I mean, it’s beautiful. So I’ve always loved Davenport."
She gave birth to her first two boys — Kaalon Jackson and Akeim — in Davenport. She moved to Chicago for a time, but she missed it here and came back to deliver her two youngest sons, Kenye Booth and AmiMikal Booth, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
“I love Davenport,” she said. “I knew I was coming back. I knew I was coming back.”
Growing up, Taylor said, she felt safe. But that's gone now.
“It’s scary, because now I’m really nervous to even walk outside,” she said. “I’m real nervous. We live right by the hospital, so if not every night, every other night, you hear the helicopter, lifting, airlifting somebody to Iowa City. It’s really sad.”
‘Angel baby’
Akeim was Taylor's “Angel baby" from the beginning.
“The only time Akeim ever cried was when he was teething, and I got that remedied real fast, because I couldn’t see my baby cry,” she said.
Of all her sons, Akeim was the most sensitive. And he sometimes wrote love letters on napkins for the women in his life, including his aunt and his best friend.
The notes would read, “I love you — Akeim” and “Love you forever — Akeim."
“The notes were a surprise,” his mom said. “I couldn’t believe he wrote notes to everyone. The things that Akeim would do for anybody was … Oh, man. He truly was an angel; just an angel.”
She said her son loved comedy, and she laughed as she remembered the “roasting sessions” he had with his friends.
“They were hilarious,” she said. “I mean, no harm, no foul. It was just fun; good old fun.”
His father, Lucas Hill, died three years ago at the age of 33. He was an all-star football player and had the most running yards at Davenport Central High School, Taylor said.
“Akeim was real proud of that. He always was real proud of it,” she said. “So, I kept a book for Akeim, and it was from his father. It was all his little clippings, all of his newspaper clippings and everything he had ever been in.”
She said her son’s dream was to go to Michigan State, but that didn't work out, so he was looking at Western Illinois University.
“It was only two hours away, and I was happy with that,” she said. “But he really thought he was going to go pro. I said, ‘Honey, you always have to have a plan B. Anything can happen.’”
Growing up fast
Before his death, Akeim moved into a rental house with his longtime girlfriend. The house, which was owned by the grandfather of his girlfriend, was directly behind Taylor’s old home.
Although she had reservations, she allowed Akeim to live in the house but stressed that he needed to graduate from high school.
“You weren’t put into a situation that you had to live on your own,” Taylor told her son. “You can come home if you want to. I want you to come home. But, he just said, ‘Mom I need to be a man. You need to let me try to show you that I can be a man.’ ”
Despite living with his girlfriend, Akeim was always at his mom’s house.
“It still felt like he was home, because there was not one day that went by that he didn’t come home,” she said.
As time went on, Akeim began to stress about paying utility bills.
“Of course, he would never let me know that,” she said.
“He had called me before and said, ‘Hey Mom, would you happen to have 40 or 50 bucks to pay for the water bill?’ I said, ‘Honey, I don’t get paid this week, and right now I have to pay my gas and light bill, so at this moment, I don’t have it to give it to you.’ ”
Akeim told his mother he felt like a “bum” in the eyes of his girlfriend.
About a week before he died, Taylor later learned, her son started selling marijuana to help pay bills.
“And I knew right then and there he was already stressing over bills,” she said. “I just can’t even explain to you how he would never associate with that type of … he wasn’t a thug. He wasn’t in a gang.
“He just wasn’t that type, so when you hear about this, it shocked me more than anybody. Some people look at it as ‘Oh, he’s just another drug dealer. Of course, if you get the life of drugs, you’re going to die.’ He wasn’t the life of drugs. That’s why he’s gone. He did not realize the trouble he was in. He didn’t even realize the danger. He had never even held a gun.”
'My baby's OK'
Just before noon on May 12, 2017, Davenport police were called to Kirkwood Boulevard and Bridge Avenue.
The tan Ford Focus his girlfriend had been driving was stopped in the middle of the street. Inside, Akeim was bleeding from two gunshot wounds.
He had been selling marijuana, according to court records, in the area of Cork Hill Park on East 10th Street.
James Bailey Jr., then 17, tried to steal the marijuana, and an argument followed. That's when Joseph Howard-Rogers, then 16, pulled out a gun and shot Akeim.
Taylor was paying her power bill when she got a call from her son, Kaalon, who said the police were at the house. One of the officers said her son had been in an altercation.
"Never for one second did I think it was Akeim," she said.
Police said he'd been shot, but he was still alive.
"I thought, 'My baby’s OK. He’ll make it,'" she said. "Of course, I’m like, 'Where is my son at? Where was this at? Did it happen at school?' "
At 1:20 p.m. at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street — where Akeim was born — he was pronounced dead.
"At the beginning, I didn’t care about anything except for the kids,” Taylor said. “I didn’t care about working or how I was going to make money or where we were going to live. I just didn’t even care as long as they were with me.
“Colors even went away. There were no colors.”
Many people who knew Akeim reached out to his mother after he died. Members of the North football team signed his jersey, which went into the casket with him.
“They still do (reach out),” Taylor said. “At first, it was hard because, my thing is that I have to keep it together so other kids don’t lose it, and it’s hard for me to listen and actually say, ‘Honey, that’s so sweet’ without breaking down. But, they still tell me things. They still tell me things about him.”
Both Bailey and Howard-Rogers were arrested within days of Hill’s death and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Bailey, now 18, pleaded guilty in April to first-degree theft, while Howard-Rogers pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of attempted murder.
They were sentenced May 30 to up to 10 years in prison and up to 25 years in prison, respectively.
Taylor addressed Howard-Rogers in a lengthy victim impact statement, which she read aloud at his sentencing hearing. She wore Akeim’s favorite black White Sox jersey to court.
“I just didn’t understand what happened,” she said. “That’s why I want to talk to Joseph, and I want to talk to James. I know that’s going to hurt, and I know that’s going to be hard. I would like to know what in your right mind made you think that you could get in that car with my son and shoot him? What did he do that you were scared of? I don’t know. I mean, I’ll never know why, because there is no reason why.
"There’s no reason to take anybody’s life. You’re going to die anyways. Let God take you when he’s ready.”
‘We have to come together’
Since Jan. 1, five people have been killed by gunfire in Davenport.
They are: Chuck Oliver, 47, of Denham Springs, Louisiana; Angel Herrera, 17, of Davenport; Destiny Orr-Clark, 19, of Davenport; Jovontia “Jovi” Jones, 16, of Davenport; and Jason Blair Roberts, 46, of Davenport.
As of June 19, no arrests had been made.
Two days after Jones' May 19 death, Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch called a news conference.
"A 16-year-old male juvenile was shot in broad daylight on a Davenport street and dropped off at a local hospital like he was nothing," the mayor said. "When any 16-year-old dies, it should mean something. It should hurt all of us in the heart. But this is the anatomy of crime in Davenport at this moment.
"Let me be clear: This was not a random act of violence. This is a criminal subculture with no regard for human life."
Klipsch announced the city would host a Youth Community Action Summit, which was held June 14. The goal would be to identify specific problems and brainstorm solutions.
Some say the problems are obvious.
Grown-up fears
Sheila Burrage, 70, has lived in Davenport for much of her life. A former city alderman, she also has worked in corrections and at Annie Wittenmyer.
Jovontia Jones was her great-nephew.
On a warm Tuesday night in June, she sat at a picnic table at Tyler Park, where she and her siblings often played as kids. On this night, she noted, there were no kids at the park.
“We have lost our way in just the basics of a town growing up,” Burrage said. “When I was a kid, we would come home, do our chores, run up the street ... and then come home before the street lights come on.”
Some kids today, she said, bear the burdens of adults.
“The fear of being safe, the fear of having food when they get home, somebody there to greet them — even if they come home last," Burrage said. “They are latch-key kids. They’re overseers of their younger brother and sisters. So, when they take on so much of this what-it takes-to-survive, it creates anxiety and depression.”
She agreed with police that gun violence is systemic.
“It’s one layer after another that finally gets to the point where someone’s not able to make a good decision,” she said.
When she was a Davenport alderwoman several years ago, Burrage said, the city was beginning to see an increase in gun violence. She thinks contributing factors include reality television and social media. Also that it's easier today for teenagers to get guns.
“Nobody needed one but ... now they fear for their lives, so they need a gun, because the other guy has a gun,” she said. “So now we’ve got an epidemic of gun violence, due to the fact of the fear of something happening to somebody based on what someone said or did.”
Big problems will require big solutions.
“We’re in some perilous times, and we’re all going to have to come together and get our heads together and roll up our sleeves,” she said. “This is a match that has no match.”
Akeim's mom thinks juvenile crime is up in Davenport, because kids today are “not even truly enjoying what life could be.”
Instead, she said, they are “making plans to rob and even kill.”
Taylor also agreed with Burrage, saying it's too easy for teenagers to get guns, and they need more positive things to occupy their time.
And she wants people to know it’s “not all bad kids” who are finding trouble.
“Because Akeim was literally just trying to make money for his bills,” she said. “He didn’t mean no harm. He didn’t realize. I wish people knew who he was. He was such a kind heart.”
‘Akeim’s Dreams’
Since her son's murder, Taylor has talked to kids about gun violence and is starting “Akeim’s Dreams” to help kids in the community.
Her goal is to create a space for teenagers and their families to help with a host of problems and offer positive experiences and fun activities her son would have loved.
Some of those activities include “Madden Monday,” which will include video game competitions; Tuesday “Taco and Talk” night where families can “talk about anything;” a movie night and sports.
She hopes to be up and running by next summer.
“Actual interaction is what I’m hoping for,” she said. “Absolutely zero tolerance; No fights, no drama.”
The day Bailey and Howard-Rogers were sentenced, Taylor gave an interview to a local TV station and talked about Akeim and her thoughts on gun violence. Afterward, she received several messages through Facebook, including from a man who said Akeim seemed like a “really cool dude” and offered to help.
“Stuff like that makes me feel better, because I know people are here,” she said.
Another woman told Taylor her son had been shot in the head while standing outside his aunt’s home with a friend. She wanted to know how Taylor deals with the pain.
“I told her, ‘Well, I keep Akeim very close to me. I talk about him daily. I let others know, including the family of the boys that took my son, that they made a mistake. My son was an angel, and he was a gift. I will keep his spirit alive. I also keep faith that I will be reunited with my baby again.’ ”
She continued: “Not one single day goes by that I don’t cry. I said, ‘I go sit with my son at his place of rest, especially on those really, really hard days, and I talk to him. I close my eyes and breathe, and it’s almost as if he’s talking into my ears.’
"I said ‘I will pray for you, Babe, and try, try not to live in sorrow but look for the lighter part of our eternity with our angels.”