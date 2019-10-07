GENESEO — An Alabama woman has been accused of trying to kill two people in Geneseo.
On Monday, Geneseo Police reported the arrest of Shannon J. Jones, 1300 Sunhill Road NW, Center Point, Ala. Bond has been set at $500,000.
Jones is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
Authorities contend she acted with another person.
On Friday, one of the targeted people became ill after something was slipped into a beverage. The victim suffered no lasting effects. The alleged incident did not take place at a commercial establishment, according to police.
Jones and her alleged cohort, who has not been identified, tried to bludgeon another person Sunday at a Geneseo home, but the person being attacked got away without being seriously hurt, the police said.
The alleged attacks were the result of a plan the pair formulated in the last few weeks, according to a release from the police.
Police anticipate a second arrest in the case.
Jones' preliminary hearing was set for Oct. 15, according to police.
“Nobody else is in danger, and the public's safe,” said Deputy Chief Gene Karzin.