Davenport's Fourth Ward Alderman Ray Ambrose confirmed three people were stabbed at Spartans Pub, 2025 Hickory Grove Road, Davenport, on Friday.
According to its Facebook page, the bar was holding its "Last Bash" before moving to an unspecified location.
Spartans Pub has been a business at the Five Points location since 2015.
Ambrose also said police have been in contact with the owners over the past year. He said the bar has been "out of control."
He did not know if any arrests had been made. Davenport Police Major Jeff Bladel, who normally handles press inquiries, is on vacation and the shift supervisor asked that a media request be made by email. There has been no response to that, and the department's records office is closed on Mondays.
Ambrose said neighbors have contacted him and were "mad as hell" about what was happening.
Messages to Spartans Pub owner Shawn Cirlos and the Spartans Pub Facebook page were not returned.
This story will be updated.