Aledo cooperating with investigation into police chief, accusations of battery

The City of Aledo issued a statement Wednesday saying city leaders are aware of the investigation of Police Chief and City Administrator Christopher Sullivan, and is still gathering facts.

“We are fully cooperating with the authorities in this matter and are confident that this will cause no disruption to city services,” Mayor Chris Hagloch said in the statement.

Sullivan has been placed on temporary administrative leave with pay for both positions. Lieutenant Nick Seefeld is overseeing police operations.

Sullivan, 62, was arrested Monday on charges of battery and official misconduct, the Illinois State Police reported in a news release.

Sullivan is charged with one count of battery, a Class A misdemeanor under Illinois law that carries a jail sentence of up to one year, and two counts of official misconduct, each of which is a Class 3 felony that carries a prison sentence of 2-5 years.

Agents with the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation began investigating Sullivan in June 2021 after allegations arose that he committed a battery while conducting an arrest.

On Monday, Mercer County State’s Attorney Grace Simpson requested a special prosecutor for the case. Henry County State’s Attorney Catherine Runty has been appointed to prosecute.

Sullivan surrendered Monday afternoon to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Dusty Terrell said. He was released after posting bond.

Information about the case has not been posted online for Mercer County Circuit Court. It is not known when Sullivan will make a first appearance on the charges, or if he has retained a lawyer.

In its statement, the city said it does not comment on the details of ongoing investigations as a matter of policy. The statement went on to say that city officials are committed to providing transparency to the residents of Aledo and will share any appropriate information when it is available.