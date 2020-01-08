You are the owner of this article.
Aledo man accused of child abuse in Mercer County

Robert Gates

 Anthony Watt

A man from rural Aledo has been charged with aggravated battery of a child after an investigation by the Mercer County Sheriff's Office and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. 

Deputies were notified Jan. 2 by a hospital of a hurt child whose injuries may have come from abuse, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Robert Gates, 31.

Gates was being held Wednesday without bond, according to the Mercer County Jail.

His bail was initially set at $200,000 with a condition that, should he bond, he have no contact with the victim, according to court records. On Jan. 6, Judge Peter Church ordered that Gates be held without bond, and that, in the event he is released, he have no contact with any juveniles. 

Gates' next court date is scheduled for Jan. 14, court records state.

