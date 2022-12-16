Aledo man arrested for making threat against Mercer County High School

A 19-year-old Aledo man, currently on probation in Illinois for filing a false report of an offense, was arrested Friday for allegedly making a threat toward Mercer County High School, Mercer County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jason Monson said.

Aaron David McRae is charged with one count of disorderly conduct involving a school threat. The charge is a Class 4 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of one to three years or a term on probation.

In a news release issued Friday, Monson said the Sheriff’s Department was informed that a threat to Mercer County High School had been made on a social media platform by a former student.

The investigation led to McRae, who was arrested.

Authorities did not release the contents of the threat.

McRae was being held Friday night in the Mercer County Jail. He is scheduled to make a first appearance on the charge Saturday in Mercer County Circuit Court when a judge will schedule a preliminary hearing and set bail.

McRae is currently serving a two-year term on second-chance probation in Mercer County.

During a hearing on Aug. 8, 2021, McRae pleaded guilty to the Class 4 felony charge of filing a false report of an offense.

In accordance with the plea agreement, two counts of perjury and one count each of aggravated battery in a public place and sale or use of a blackjack at a school or public park were dismissed.

Under the terms of his probation McRae was ordered to receive alcohol treatment, drug treatment, attend anger management classes and perform 30 hours of community service.

He also owes $1,560 in fines and court costs that on which he is required to make regular payments.

Under Illinois law, fulfillment of the terms and conditions of second-chance probation means the court would discharge the person and dismiss the proceedings against the person.

According to Mercer County Circuit Court electronic records, a petition to revoke McRae’s special probation was filed Dec. 9. A reason for the petition to revoke was not provided in the electronic records.