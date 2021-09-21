 Skip to main content
Aledo man arrested on charges of identity theft
An Aledo man was arrested Monday on a warrant for aggravated identity theft, identity theft and theft.

Darrin C. Clawson, 48, is being held in Mercer County Jail on a $25,000 (10%) bond. 

The case includes one victim that is over 60 years old and an amount of stolen money that is less than $100,000 but more than $10,000, according to court documents.

