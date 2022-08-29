Aledo Police Chief arrested for battery, official misconduct stemming from 2021 arrest

Aledo Police Chief Christopher G. Sullivan, 62, was arrested Monday on charges of battery and official misconduct, the Illinois State Police reported in a news release.

Sullivan is charged with one count of battery, a Class A misdemeanor under Illinois law that carries a jail sentence of up to one year, and two counts of official misconduct, each of which is a Class 3 felony that carries a prison sentence of 2-5 years.

According to the news released, agents with the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation began investigating Sullivan in June 2021 after allegations arose that he committed a battery while conducting an arrest.

On Monday, Mercer County State’s Attorney Grace Simpson requested a special prosecutor for the case. Henry County State’s Attorney Catherine Runty has been appointed to prosecute the case.

Sullivan surrendered Monday afternoon to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. His bond was set at $10,000, 10%.

Sullivan was released after posting bond.