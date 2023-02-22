Mercer County authorities have asked for help finding a missing Aledo woman.

Angela Doherty has not been seen since Feb. 14 and her family is trying to find her, according to a post on the Mercer County website. She could be in the Alexis/Norwood area, keeping warm in abandoned buildings.

At the time of her disappearance, Doherty was having a mental health issue, but she is not considered dangerous, the post states.

She had not been found as of late Wednesday morning, according to the Mercer County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office can be contacted at 309-582-5194. Should Doherty be seen outside the county's boundaries, the person who sees her should contact the nearest law enforcement agency instead.