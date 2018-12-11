An Aledo woman has pleaded guilty to taking money from the Mercer County Athletic Boosters and the Mercer County school district.
Angie Dellitt, 44, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Mercer County court to theft of between $10,000 and $100,000.
She will be formally sentenced Jan. 22; her negotiated plea includes that she pay $50,000 in restitution, serve 20 days in the Mercer County Jail and serve 30 months of probation.
On Aug. 13, Dellitt turned herself in on charges that she took up to $10,000 around July 10, 2017, through July 21, 2017, and that she took up to $100,000 from the Mercer County Athletic Booster Club funds during the 2016-2018 school years.
The charges alleged Dellitt used the money for “her own personal use,” including hotel rooms, restaurants, meals and personal items.
Dellitt was a bookkeeper at the Mercer County school district. On July 31, she was placed on administrative leave by the district after it learned of the allegations. She resigned on Aug. 17.