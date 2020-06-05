All curfews lifted in Quad-Cities

×
-



UPDATE: The Scott County Board of Supervisors has unanimously voted to rescind the curfew.
PREVIOUS STORY: The curfew in the Illinois Quad-Cities has been rescinded according to a news release posted by the QCOMM911 dispatch center.
"The curfew order issued on Monday, June 1, 2020, by the mayors of Moline, East Moline, Rock Island, Silvis, and Milan, has been rescinded," the release states.
It warns that the curfew could reinstated if something occurs that could justify reactivating it.
Tags
Anthony Watt
