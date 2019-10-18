Davenport police said Friday that a possible threat made at Sudlow Intermediate School earlier this week was found to be not credible.
According to a news release, on Thursday the Davenport Police Department School Resources Officers were notified of a possible threat of violence toward students at Sudlow.
After investigating the School Resource Officers determined the threat to be unfounded.
Sudlow Principal Tonya Wllkins sent an email out to parents and also posted on the school’s Facebook page that:
“On Wednesday, a student made a “comment” during class. As is our district and school policy, we investigate all comments and any threats made toward our students or school. We also referred the matter to the Davenport Police Department for a more detailed investigation and all agree there was no credible threat to students or school safety.
“Please encourage your children to always contact an adult here on campus when they see or hear anything, they believe to be unsafe. Please also remind them that we have a zero-tolerance rule for comments and threats, even when meant in humor. We take the safety and security of our students very seriously.
“Thank you to all as we keep our students, your children, our #1 priority.”
Police did not disclose the nature of the alleged threat.