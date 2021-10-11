Amber Alert: Child kidnapped from Indiana believed to be in Illinois

An Amber Alert from Merrilville, Indiana for a kidnapped 7-month-old girl was extended to Illinois Monday afternoon.
Xeniyah Shannon Sanders is a black, female infant with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 24 inches tall and weighs 19 pounds. Sanders was last seen wearing a diaper and a white shirt with a watermelon on the front that says, "Grandpa is one in a melon." She didn't have shoes.
Sanders was abducted Monday, according to the Amber Alert. The infant's mother told police the suspect, Leandre Nutull, entered the home without permission through a window, took the child and fled.
Nutull, 35, is a black man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 foot 9 inches and weighs 160 pounds.
Nutull is driving a gray 2006 Acura TL 4 door sedan with Illinois license CU62616. He is believed to be in Illinois.
Anyone with information about Nutull or Sanders should call 911.