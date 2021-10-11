 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amber Alert: Child kidnapped from Indiana believed to be in Illinois
0 Comments
topical alert

Amber Alert: Child kidnapped from Indiana believed to be in Illinois

  • 0

An Amber Alert from Merrilville, Indiana for a kidnapped 7-month-old girl was extended to Illinois Monday afternoon. 

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Xeniyah Shannon Sanders is a black, female infant with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 24 inches tall and weighs 19 pounds. Sanders was last seen wearing a diaper and a white shirt with a watermelon on the front that says, "Grandpa is one in a melon." She didn't have shoes.

Sanders was abducted Monday, according to the Amber Alert. The infant's mother told police the suspect, Leandre Nutull, entered the home without permission through a window, took the child and fled.

Nutull, 35, is a black man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 foot 9 inches and weighs 160 pounds. 

Nutull is driving a gray 2006 Acura TL 4 door sedan with Illinois license CU62616. He is believed to be in Illinois. 

Anyone with information about Nutull or Sanders should call 911. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Southwest expects flights to normalize this week

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News