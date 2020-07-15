Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

An Amber Alert has been issued for 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety issued the Amber Alert Wednesday, July 15, at 12:41 a.m.

Investigators believe Henry Earl Dinkins, 47, kidnapped the Davenport girl, who has been missing since Friday.

Dinkins, a registered sex offender, has been held in Scott County Jail on a sex offender violation since Friday. Davenport Police named him a person of interest in the case Tuesday.

Terrell is described as 4'5" and weighing 75 pounds. She was last seen in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street, wearing a white T-shirt and shorts and pink or white flip-flops.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department.

An Amber Alert can only be activated by law enforcement, according to its website. "The goal of the AMBER Plan is for the safe recovery of missing children that a law enforcement agency believes have been abducted and are in danger of serious bodily harm or death. The AMBER Alert Activation is not to be used for runaway cases or parental abduction cases, unless the life of the child is in grave danger."

