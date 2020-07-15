Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

Return to homepage ×
Poster board with images pertaining to the missing persons case of Breasia Terrell during a press conference at Davenport Police Station in Davenport, July 14, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
An Amber Alert has been issued for 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety issued the Amber Alert Wednesday, July 15, at 12:41 a.m.
Investigators believe Henry Earl Dinkins, 47, kidnapped the Davenport girl, who has been missing since Friday.
Dinkins, a registered sex offender, has been held in Scott County Jail on a sex offender violation since Friday. Davenport Police named him a person of interest in the case Tuesday.
Terrell is described as 4'5" and weighing 75 pounds. She was last seen in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street, wearing a white T-shirt and shorts and pink or white flip-flops.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department.
An Amber Alert can only be activated by law enforcement, according to its website. "The goal of the AMBER Plan is for the safe recovery of missing children that a law enforcement agency believes have been abducted and are in danger of serious bodily harm or death. The AMBER Alert Activation is not to be used for runaway cases or parental abduction cases, unless the life of the child is in grave danger."
071420-qct-presser-01.JPG
Lueritha McGowan of Davenport speaks about the disappearance of Breasia Terrell, her family memeber, with other family members after a press conference at Davenport Police Station in Davenport, July 14, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
071420-qct-presser-02.JPG
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski announced Tuesday that Henry E. Dinkins is a person of interest related to missing persons case of Breasia Terrell during a press conference at Davenport Police Station in Davenport, July 14, 2020. The family of Terrell stood behind him as he spoke to the media.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
071420-qct-presser-03.JPG
Lueritha McGowan of Davenport speaks about the disappearance of Breasia Terrell, her family memeber, along side other family members after a press conference at Davenport Police Station in Davenport, July 14, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
071420-qct-presser-04.JPG
071420-qct-presser-05.JPG
Lueritha McGowan of Davenport speaks about the disappearance of Breasia Terrell, her family memeber, with other family members after a press conference at Davenport Police Station in Davenport, July 14, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
071420-qct-presser-06.JPG
The family of Breasia Terrell stands behind Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski as he announced Tuesday that Henry E. Dinkins is a person of interest related to missing persons case of Breasia Terrell during a press conference at Davenport Police Station in Davenport, July 14, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
071420-qct-presser-07.JPG
071420-qct-presser-08.JPG
071420-qct-presser-09.JPG
071420-qc-nws-search-001
Becky Merriman, of Davenport, searches through tall grass for Breasia Terrell, 10, on Credit Island Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Davenport. Terrell, of Davenport, has been missing since July 10.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
071420-qc-nws-search-002
David Vasquez, of Davenport, spends his 25th birthday searching for Breasia Terrell, 10, on Credit Island Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Davenport. Terrell, of Davenport, has been missing since July 10.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
071420-qc-nws-search-003
People search for Breasia Terrell, 10, on Credit Island Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Davenport. Terrell, of Davenport, has been missing since July 10.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
071420-qc-nws-search-004
071420-qc-nws-search-005
071420-qc-nws-search-006
071420-qc-nws-search-007
Melvin Dickerson Jr. searches tall grass for Breasia Terrell, 10, on Credit Island Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Davenport. Terrell, of Davenport, has been missing since July 10.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
071420-qc-nws-search-008
071420-qc-nws-search-009
