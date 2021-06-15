AMBER alert issued out of Baldwin, Iowa for 5-year-old

An AMBER alert was sent out Tuesday night in eastern Iowa regarding a 5-year-old boy who was kidnapped.

The alert came from Baldwin, Iowa, a small town about 10 miles west of Maquoketa.

Information on the Iowa AMBER alert website says the boy, Abel Lee Keil, was kidnapped by Jeremy John Keil, 46, and Amy Lynn Burick, 35.

They are traveling in a silver Honda CRV with damage to the driver side headlight, and could be heading towards Davenport or Clinton.

Abel is white with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 3-foot-6, weighs 40 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with a smiley face, blue shorts with animals, and Batman sandals.

Jeremy Keil is white with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 6-2 and weighs 185 pounds. Burick is white with brown hair and brown eyes. She's 5-5 and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact Deputy Melissa Schmidt of the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at 563-652-3312.

