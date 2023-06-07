Two residents of the building that collapsed in downtown Davenport May 28 have filed suit.

The suit, filed Wednesday morning in Scott County, names Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, identified as two tenants of the building, as plaintiffs, according to court records. It names numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the city of Davenport.

The collapse happened at 324 Main St. It occurred in the center of the west side of the six-story structure and involved every floor. Three people were confirmed dead as of Monday morning and many others lost their homes and property.

The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed. To rescue Quanishia White-Cotton Berry, who was trapped in the rubble, authorities had to amputate her leg.

The suit accuses the defendants of negligence in relation to the collapse, negligent infliction of emotional distress and loss of spousal consortium, court records state. The plaintiffs seek compensatory and punitive damages, but the suit does not specify an amount.

This suit joins others filed in the wake of the May 28 building collapse, which killed three people and displaced many others.

Former tenant Mildred Harrington and nearby building resident Rijeh Garnett filed litigation June 2 against Davenport Hotel LLC, which manages The Davenport, and are seeking unspecified damages.

The suit accuses Davenport Hotel LLC of failing in its responsibility to the plaintiffs in numerous ways, including failing to maintain the building in a reasonably safe condition and failing to warn residents of structural concerns associated with the building.

According to court records, more plaintiffs could join the suit, represented by Harrington and Garnett as a class action suit.

Former tenant Dayna Feuerbach filed a civil suit June 5 against Andrew Wold, Davenport Hotel LLC, Andrew Wold Investments LLC, Select Structural Engineering, LLC, Bi-State Masonry, Inc., the City of Davenport, Waukee Investments I LLC and Parkwild Properties LC.

Feuerbach, represented by attorney Jeffrey Goodman of the Philadelphia-based firm of Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky and Christopher D. Stombaugh of Platteville-based firm DiCello Levitt, alleges that the defendants knew of problems with The Davenport that threatened the safety of its residents but didn't act to take them out of danger before the collapse.

The petition has brought counts of Common Law Negligence and Negligent Infliction of Emotional Distress against each of the defendants, and demands a trial by jury to seek a judgement from the court “in an amount that will fairly and adequately compensate her for the damages ... as well as punitive damages,” according to the court filing.

This article will be updated.