Amy Taylor sentenced for part in fatal March crash in Moline

A woman will serve about seven years in prison after being sentenced this week in Rock Island County for her role in the March crash that killed Tammy Loos.

Judge Norma Kauzlarich sentenced Amy Taylor during a Wednesday hearing, records state. Taylor, 28, of Davenport, got 13 ½ years in prison on a count of possession of a stolen vehicle, but qualified for day-for-day credit and credit for time served. Those credits cut a listed sentence roughly in half.

Taylor pleaded guilty to the charge in July.

The crash happened March 27. A van reported stolen March 24 collided with a Ford Escape at the intersection of John Deere Road and 16th Street, according to the Moline Police Department.

Both occupants of the Escape were hurt. Loos, 51, of Milan, who was the passenger in the Escape, was sent to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, where she died. The driver, identified in Rock Island County court records as Matthew Burroughs, survived.

