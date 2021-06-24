An Orion woman says East Moline denied her a job because she'd filed a sexual harassment complaint against Moline, her previous employer. She's suing both.

East Moline and Moline are being sued by a woman who claims the city of East Moline denied her a job because she had filed a sexual harassment complaint against the city of Moline while working there.

Here's what the lawsuit alleges:

Andrea Awbrey of Orion interviewed for a job as an executive assistant with East Moline in February 2019. An East Moline employee told Awbrey via text message that East Moline Fire Chief Robert DeFrance had confirmed Awbrey would be hired, with a $53,000 salary and health insurance.

From 2010 to 2018, Awbrey had worked as an administrative assistant for Moline. In May 2017, she filed a complaint with Illinois Department of Human Rights alleging sexually harassment on the job. Moline settled with her. The settlement contained a non-disparagement clause, with the city and Awbrey agreeing not to speak poorly of each other.

But after her interview in East Moline, Awbrey contends Moline Fire Chief Jeff Snyder made disparaging comments about her to DeFrance. So while DeFrance had written a “very positive” letter of recommendation for Awbrey, and a city employee had told her the job offer was in the offing, in February 2019, the East Moline human resources director told her she was not getting the job.