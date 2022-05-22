 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
An SUV drove the length of the I-74 bridge bike path, injuring three people

  • Updated
  • 0
Oculus on bike and ped path

The circular glass, called an oculus, will give visitors on the new bike and pedestrian path on the I-74 bridge a view of the Mississippi River below.

 Iowa Department of Transportation

An SUV got onto the I-74 bridge pedestrian/bike path around 2 a.m. Sunday and struck and injured three pedestrians.

Moline and Bettendorf Police say the three have life-threatening injuries.

The SUV entered the bike path from the Bettendorf side and traveled the entire length of the span to about 200 yards from the Moline pathway entrance, where it struck the pedestrians, according to early police investigations.

The driver of the SUV is in custody, but the investigation is ongoing and no charges are expected until Monday at the earliest, Moline police said in a news release.

The path opened April 28 after five years of construction. The path is 14-feet wide and has a gap between the motorist lanes and the path. The center of the path features an oculus and seating area.

Moline is leading the investigation since the injuries occurred near the Moline entrance to the path.

Police ask anyone with information to contact police at 309-797-0401.

