Andover man gets 30 years in sexual assault of 3 victims

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — An Andover man was sentenced Tuesday in Henry County Circuit Court to 10 years in prison for each of three counts of criminal sexual assault, to be served consecutively.
Kobe M. Perry, 21, will have to serve 85% of the sentence according to truth-in-sentencing laws and will have mandatory supervised release of three years to life. He also was ordered to pay $2,113.78 in restitution to one of his three victims from bond and a $1,000 fine on each count plus assessments of $1,314 on two counts.
The 10-year terms that Judge James Cosby imposed were the maximum, according to a cap that was set as part of a plea agreement in September. The minimum terms for the Class 1 felonies had been four years.
In a brief unsworn statement, Perry told the court he was sorry and that it wouldn't happen again, and that he had let his emotions get the best of him.
“I thought everything was consensual, and it was not,” he said. “I completely regret everything.”
One of Perry's three victims recalled for the court how he had held a knife to her head and told her he was going to kill her.
Two of the three victims talked about how, after his arrest, he violated the terms of his bond by showing up where they were in public. One said she had prided herself on her independence but now was afraid to leave her house alone.
“Why would he respect the laws he's supposed to follow after going to prison?” she asked the court.
Her mother talked about her daughter's subsequent panic attacks and said the whole experience makes her question parental decisions she's made. She noted Perry's death threats, threats of revenge and threats of suicide and his showing up in places where her daughter was.
“Is it any wonder that she was fearful?” she asked.
A second victim told the court Perry had abused her for a year and a half, after which she went through one year of therapy and “countless tears.”
“I'm starting to understand why so many women don't come forward about their abusers,” she said, adding that Perry would show up in places he knew she'd be, in violation of his bond.
She said her memories of her high school years would be blocked by the trauma of her experiences with Perry including one day when he ripped the leather band of her watch, threw her into a wall and pinned her down in a bed.
She called him selfish, manipulative, self-obsessed and dangerous and said his apology at sentencing was “just one last form of manipulation to get himself out of the punishment he deserves.”
The second victim's mother said her daughter had obtained an order of protection, but Perry “knew he was above the law and he was always right” and for 2 1/2 years, continued every day to be a threat to her. This has caused her 20-year-old daughter to call her parents in panic while driving, afraid he's following her and that he will carry out his threat to hurt her.