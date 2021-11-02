Andover man gets 30 years in sexual assault of 3 victims

“Why would he respect the laws he's supposed to follow after going to prison?” she asked the court.

Her mother talked about her daughter's subsequent panic attacks and said the whole experience makes her question parental decisions she's made. She noted Perry's death threats, threats of revenge and threats of suicide and his showing up in places where her daughter was.

“Is it any wonder that she was fearful?” she asked.

A second victim told the court Perry had abused her for a year and a half, after which she went through one year of therapy and “countless tears.”

“I'm starting to understand why so many women don't come forward about their abusers,” she said, adding that Perry would show up in places he knew she'd be, in violation of his bond.

She said her memories of her high school years would be blocked by the trauma of her experiences with Perry including one day when he ripped the leather band of her watch, threw her into a wall and pinned her down in a bed.

She called him selfish, manipulative, self-obsessed and dangerous and said his apology at sentencing was “just one last form of manipulation to get himself out of the punishment he deserves.”