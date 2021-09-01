Andover man pleads guilty to three counts sexual assault

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — An Andover man entered a partially negotiated plea to three counts of criminal sexual assault Wednesday in Henry County Circuit Court.

Kobe M. Perry, 21, will serve consecutive terms on each of the three counts, each of which had a different victim. The agreement included a cap of 10 years on each count, so with possible prison terms of 4-15 years on Class 1 felonies, he has a possible sentencing range of 12 to 30 years. Truth-in-sentencing applies to the charges, and he will have to serve 85% of his sentence. He also will have mandatory supervised release for three years to life. Sentencing was set for Nov. 2.

A misdemeanor sexual abuse charge and four felony criminal sexual assault charges were dismissed.

According to the first count, he was kissing an 18-year-old victim July 19, 2019, at his residence in Andover and he asked her if she wanted to go further. She said no, but he did so anyway, committing an act of sexual penetration. She reported the incident to law enforcement the next day.

The second count involved a 17- or 18-year-old with whom Perry was involved in a dating relationship. The victim told him she did not want to engage in sexual relations, but he disregarded her on multiple occasions between Feb. 8, 2018, and May 1, 2018.