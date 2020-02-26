Andrews: Governor's committee on criminal justice reform is 'making progress'

Betty Andrews made the 175-mile, 2 ½-hour trip Wednesday from Des Moines to Davenport to give an update on criminal justice reform in Iowa.
Andrews is one of the 14 members of Gov. Kim Reynolds' FOCUS Committee on Criminal Justice Reform who gathered inside Scott Community College's Urban Campus. In fact, it was Andrews' annual Iowa Summit on Justice & Disparities that inspired Reynolds to form the group Nov. 7, 2019.
Chaired by Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, the committee was tasked with developing ideas to reduce recidivism by developing successful offender reentry programs. Since December, the committee has discussed fair-chance hiring, as well as ban-the-box initiatives aimed at giving former felons greater chances to find work. The committee has continued developing employer outreach programs, expanding workforce reentry services in prison, streamlining the voter rights application and coordinated delivery of post-secondary education in prison.
The committee's goals, Andrews said, are " ... challenging, because the problems are complex."
FOCUS stands for Fueling Ongoing Collaboration and Uncovering Solutions, and during Wednesday's meeting, the committee discussed police training, policing practices, and building relationships between law enforcement and people of color.
The committee also heard a presentation on Iowa Juvenile Court data from Steve Michael and Laura Roeder-Grubb of the Division of Criminal and Juvenile Justice Planning.
Between 2015 and 2019, felony allegations against African-Americans between the ages of 10 and 17 increased 73.2%, while allegations of indictable misdemeanors increased 42.4%. Over the same period of time, felony allegations against white youths in the same age group fell 2%, and allegations of indictable misdemeanors increased 1.7%.
"We have to address critical issues in our criminal justice system," Andrews said. "Iowa has — for the last two to three decades — a legacy of over-incarcerating African-Americans, and for a number of years, we led the nation in the incarceration of African-American youths. Today we are near the top."
Later, Andrews discussed racial profiling during the police training presentation. She said she sees "very definite improvement" in some areas, and stressed the importance of even "small changes' in laws and police practices.
"There are two conversations going on here," Andrews said. "There is an extremely important conversation that goes on here between the different agencies and shareholders.
"The other conversation is I know people who are greatly affected by these issues. I'm trying to be a voice for those people, people in communities who rarely get a chance to go to these types of meetings."