Andrews: Governor's committee on criminal justice reform is 'making progress'

Between 2015 and 2019, felony allegations against African-Americans between the ages of 10 and 17 increased 73.2%, while allegations of indictable misdemeanors increased 42.4%. Over the same period of time, felony allegations against white youths in the same age group fell 2%, and allegations of indictable misdemeanors increased 1.7%.

"We have to address critical issues in our criminal justice system," Andrews said. "Iowa has — for the last two to three decades — a legacy of over-incarcerating African-Americans, and for a number of years, we led the nation in the incarceration of African-American youths. Today we are near the top."

Later, Andrews discussed racial profiling during the police training presentation. She said she sees "very definite improvement" in some areas, and stressed the importance of even "small changes' in laws and police practices.

"There are two conversations going on here," Andrews said. "There is an extremely important conversation that goes on here between the different agencies and shareholders.

"The other conversation is I know people who are greatly affected by these issues. I'm trying to be a voice for those people, people in communities who rarely get a chance to go to these types of meetings."

