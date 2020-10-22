Annawan police thrilled with roomier home

ANNAWAN — The Annawan Police Department has a new home at 110 South Depot St., the former location of UnityPoint Clinic-Family Medicine.

When UnityPoint Clinic outgrew its space and moved into a larger office in Annawan, its original location was donated to the village of Annawan. The new clinic is Hammond-Henry Urgent Care.

Mayor Tim Wise and the village board decided the clinic would become the Annawan Police Station and the six part-time officers and one full-time officer, Chief Doug Elliott, moved into their new home near the end of September. Elliott said, “We love the size of our new station.”

The police department previously was housed in what Elliott refers to as a closet. "We had one room, probably about 15 feet by 5 feet in a back closet of the Village Hall, and there were no windows.”

The new space has seven rooms and two bathrooms.

“All the credit goes to Mayor Tim Wise and the village board,” Elliott said. “About three years ago when Mayor Wise became mayor, he came into the station and said, ‘We are going to get you a new police station.'