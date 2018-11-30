CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities has added another person to its "wanted" suspects list.
Added to the list was:
Marco Tevin Beasley, 26, who is wanted by the East Moline Police Department for felony criminal damage to property
Beasley is described as being 6-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
