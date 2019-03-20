ROCK ISLAND - A second man is facing charges in connection to the February robbery of a Rock Island Verizon store.
Jermaine G. W. Miller, 21, no address available, has been charged with armed robbery in connection to the Feb. 11 robbery of the cellular telephone store at 3850 18th Ave., Rock Island, according to Rock Island County court records. He is accused of acting with another to take money and 19 cell phones through the use or threat of force.
The other man charged is Michael D. Walls Jr., 20, Rock Island. The Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office has charged him with three armed robbery counts, one for the Verizon robbery and two in which he is accused of the Feb. 22 robbery at Merria’s Trend Setters, 1607 2nd Ave., Rock Island.
Court records indicate Walls was in the Rock Island County Jail, held on $150,000 bail. He must post $15,000 before he could be released. His next court date is scheduled for April 12.
Authorities also contend Walls committed the Feb. 27 robbery at Boost Mobile, 902 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Walls and Christian J. Grimm, 17, Rock Island, are both charged with first-degree robbery for that incident.
Further details about Walls' Iowa court case were not available Wednesday. Grimm's next appearance in Iowa is scheduled for April 4, according to Scott County court records.
Grimm was not listed as an inmate of the Scott County Jail as of Wednesday, according the jail website. At last report, he had been released under the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services.
The Davenport police said there was a third suspect, but as of Wednesday only Walls and Grimm had been charged. The Rock Island police said that as of Wednesday afternoon, only Walls and Miller were suspects in the Verizon robbery.
Miller made his first appearance on the charge against him on Wednesday before Judge Carol M. Pentuic. His next court date has been set for Friday.
He was arrested arrested around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of 5th Avenue, according to Rock Island police reports. Walls was also arrested by the Rock Island police. Officers took him into custody about 10:10 a.m. March 1 in the 4400 block of 53rd Street.
He was in the custody of the Rock Island County Jail Wednesday, held on $150,000 bail. To be released he would have to post $15,000. The jail said that, as of Wednesday afternoon, there were no holds on Miller from Scott County.