Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities has added another person to its "wanted" list.
Magsby Anthony Dwight Jr. is wanted by the Moline Police Department for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Dwight, 26, is described as being 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about this person is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.