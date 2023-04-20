Both people charged in a violent attack on an employee at the Wide River Winery in Davenport’s Village of East Davenport last year have negotiated plea agreements with Scott County prosecutors.

Christopher Mitchell, 36, has entered a plea of guilty to reduced third-degree kidnapping, as well as guilty to the original charge of first-degree robbery. The agreement was reached Thursday.

He originally was charged with first-degree kidnapping, which carries a mandatory life sentence.

A date for Mitchell's sentencing does not yet appear in court records.

Emilee Rose Haberling, 21, tendered her plea to kidnapping and robbery in the case Tuesday during a hearing in Scott County District Court. She will be sentenced June 14.

The trial for Mitchell and Haberling was scheduled to begin Monday, April 24, 2023.

First-degree robbery is a Class B felony that carries a 25-year sentence with a judge determining the mandatory minimum of 50% or 70% of the sentence served before parole can be granted.

According to Mitchell's plea agreement, prison is mandatory.

In her plea agreement, Haberling pleaded guilty to one count each of the lesser included charge of third-degree kidnapping and the lesser included charge of second-degree robbery. Both charges are Class C felonies that carry a prison sentence of 10 years.

The theft charge was dismissed.

According to Haberling's plea agreement, prison is mandatory. Prosecutors agreed to a recommended five-year mandatory minimum under Count 2, second-degree robbery.

The police were sent to the winery, 1128 Mound St., at 5:35 p.m. on April 28, 2022.

Mitchell and Haberling entered the winery and punched the employee in the face, investigators said. Her head was slammed against the ground, and she was dragged by her hair to the cash register. Mitchell took money from the drawer.

The violence did not end when Mitchell had the money.

Investigators said Mitchell and Haberling made the employee crawl on her hands and knees and held her by her hair while they punched her in the head and slammed her head into the floor.

Mitchell choked her with both hands and stopped her from breathing at various times, records show. Haberling took the employee's cell phone and smashed it on the ground, preventing her from calling 911.

Mitchell demanded the employee tell him where the winery's camera surveillance system and video recordings were located, and the employee told police she heard Mitchell tell Haberling he was giving her a knife and said, "If she tries to get away, stab her."

The employee said Haberling and Mitchell moved her throughout the business as the assault continued.

While Mitchell checked for the surveillance system, Haberling held the employee on the ground, affidavits said. Mitchell returned and said "I’ll rape you, I’ll kill you, I’ll do what I want; I have a knife." Before he left again, he gave Haberling a knife and told her to stab the employee.

The employee told police she threw a chair to escape the winery and Mitchell and Haberling followed her. They pulled her back in the building, but she was able to get away as she heard police sirens nearing the scene.

Mitchell and Haberling retreated inside the winery and were quickly located, police said. Both were uncooperative and resisted arrest. Physical force, including a taser, was used to make the arrests.

Officers found about $317 in Mitchell's sweatshirt pocket with some of the money wrapped in money bands and consistent with the amount stolen during the robbery. Both suspects refused to identify themselves.

The employee was transported to a hospital with injuries that included bruising to both eyes, a cut on her tongue, a left orbital fracture and a broken clavicle, bleeding and bruising to the right side of her face.

Mitchell is on parole until Feb. 28, 2025, for robbery convictions according to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records.