Another man has been charged in a robbery and shooting that left 20-year-old Brady Tumlinson dead and his girlfriend seriously injured in September 2017.
Darrell Allen Williams Jr., 18, of East Moline, faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.
The murder charge carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted. The burglary charge is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, while the conspiracy charge is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Court records show that Williams, who has been in the Scott County Jail since July in a separate robbery case, made his initial appearance on the new charges April 23.
He has a preliminary hearing Thursday. Bond in the murder case is set at $1 million cash-only.
Prosecutors say Wiliams and co-defendants, Tristin Alderman, 23, D’marithe Culbreath, 22, Nakita Wiseman, 22, and Christopher Dixon, 35, conspired to rob Tumlinson at his home in the 1300 block of South Nevada Avenue in Davenport.
Tumlinson and his girlfriend, Jacey Grubbs, were asleep in their bedroom on the morning of Sept. 22, 2017, when the shooting began. Tumlinson shot back in self-defense and struck Culbreath in the forehead, according to prosecutors.
Tumlinson was pronounced dead at the scene later that morning. Grubbs suffered life-threatening injuries but survived the shooting.
Police and prosecutors have said cell tower records place the men in the area at the time of the shooting and a neighbor's surveillance video also shows five people running from Tumlinson's home.
Culbreath's DNA was found on a bullet fragment collected from the bedroom wall, on a gate at the home and on a pair of latex gloves that were found in the street.
Prosecutors have said Alderman, formerly a close friend of Tumlinson, the mastermind behind the robbery.
Dixon, according to arrest affidavits, recruited two of the men to help rob Tumlinson.
Planning for the robbery took place several hours before and continued “up until the time the door to the residence was forced open,” according to arrest affidavits.
Surveillance video from the 3000 block of Rockingham Road showed Dixon and two of the men meeting before the robbery. Each co-defendant was to make an undetermined portion of money for their participation in the robbery, according to arrest affidavits.
Alderman was convicted in December of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and was sentenced in February to life plus up to 25 years in prison.
Culbreath was convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and was sentenced to life in prison.
Wiseman, who testified at Alderman and Culbreath's joint trial, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and second-degree robbery and was sentenced in December to up to 35 years in prison.
Dixon, who is serving a prison sentence in a separate drug case, made an initial appearance Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.
Bond was set at $75,000 cash-only. He also has a preliminary hearing Thursday.
Williams was arrested in late July in connection with a robbery that occurred on July 3.
Williams and two others drove a man to the 3200 block of Western Avenue, according to an arrest affidavit filed in the case.
While there, he grabbed the man from behind and restrained him while another person pulled a handgun from his waist.
Williams then reached into the man’s pocket and took his wallet, which contained $1,300. The three then ran away and left the man at the scene, according to the affidavit.
He has a final pretrial conference July 17 in that case.