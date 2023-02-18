Another defendant has been named in a lawsuit filed by the parents of a teenager who was killed on the pedestrian path of the I-74 Bridge.

Michele and Manuel Castaneda initially filed suit in the death of their son, Anthony, who police say was one of two people killed by an accused drunken driver on May 22. The second victim was Ethan Gonzalez, 21. A third victim, Charles Bowen, 22, was seriously injured.

According to the suit filed Feb. 5 in U.S. District Court, Rock Island, Alfred Benesch & Co. entered into a sub-consultant agreement with WHKS & Co. Inc. to provide final design engineering services for certain aspects of the I-74 Bridge construction project, including the portion of the pedestrian walkway where the two friends were killed.

Benesch accuses WHKS of failing to design a shared-use path that included bollards or other barriers to prevent motor vehicle traffic from utilizing the path; failed to design a shared-use path with warnings for operators of motor vehicles that the path is for the sole use of pedestrians and bicyclists; and failed to design the roadway in such a way as to prevent motor vehicles from driving onto the path.

Benesch was the firm hired by the Iowa Department of Transportation to design the I-74 Bridge.

The Castanedas filed a wrongful death suit against the City of Bettendorf.

In that suit, filed June 14, 2022, the Castanedas accuse Bettendorf of negligence, saying the city spent municipal funds to design, build and open the walkway. The suit alleges Bettendorf participated in the design and construction and controlled the entrance and opening date of the walkway.

At the time of the crash the walkway had no bollards or other barriers in place to prevent access by vehicles, the suit states.

In its answer to the suit, Bettendorf denied any responsibility for designing or constructing the pedestrian pathway, denied that the city controlled the entrance to it and that the city was responsible for the decision to open the pathway.

On Aug. 5, 2022, the City of Bettendorf filed suit against Chhabria A. Harris, who is accused of driving the vehicle that struck and killed Castaneda and Gonzalez. The suit also named Alfred Benesch & Co. as a third-party defendant.

“Benesch owed a duty to Anthony Castaneda to exercise reasonable care, technical skill, and ability and diligence, as are ordinarily required of architects and engineers in the course of their plans, inspections, and supervision during construction, in the design and construction of the pathway,” the lawsuit states.

In its action against WHKS, Benesch states: “If judgement is entered in favor of Bettendorf and against Benesch, then Benesch is entitled to judgement in its favor against WHKS for contribution pursuant to the act in the amount that shall constitute WHKS’s contributory degree of fault.”

Harris, 47, is alleged to have driven her Cadillac Escalade onto the pedestrian path from the Bettendorf side and traveled the length of the span. Around 2 a.m., she struck the men about 200 yards from the Moline pathway entrance, according to authorities.

Harris left the scene and was found in East Moline, getting out of her SUV. She was taken to UnityPoint Hospital on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the state's attorney's office. Once released, Moline police took her into custody, and formal charges were filed May 23.

Harris is charged with two counts of aggravated DUI causing death, two counts of reckless homicide by motor vehicle, one count of aggravated DUI causing bodily harm, one count of aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm, and one count of accident causing injury or death.

Harris remained in the Rock Island County Jail Friday on a $2 million bail. To be released she would have to post a $200,000 bond.

A pretrial conference in Harris’ case is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 16 in Rock Island County Circuit Court.