Another vehicle drives across bridge pedestrian path

I 74 walking path

Bettendorf entrance to the I-74 walking and bike path. The planter and yellow barricades were put into place after a woman allegedly drove her SUV onto the bike path May 22 killing two people and critically injuring a third person. 

 Thomas Geyer

A motorcyclist fleeing Bettendorf Police early Saturday escaped by riding over the Mississippi River using the Interstate 74 pedestrian path into Moline, police said Saturday.

According to the call notes provided by Bettendorf Police, at 1:56 a.m. an officer saw the motorcyclist fail to stop at Grant and 8th streets.

Police described the driver as a “white male with a backpack and white helmet.”

Police attempted to stop the motorcycle, which began heading east on State Street.

The motorcyclist took a dead-end exit where there is construction, but cut through the City Center Hotel parking lot to get back on State Street.

The motorcyclist then used the I-74 pedestrian path to escape.

Police called off the pursuit a minute after it started.

There were no reports of anyone injured.

Police said there was no registration or plates on the motorcycle and that the driver, if caught, would be charged with speeding, eluding and reckless driving.

On May 22, two people were killed and one was critically injured when a person drove an SUV over the walking path and struck them.

Ethan Gonzalez, 21, was killed at the scene. Anthony M. Castaneda, 18, of Moline, died May 26 at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City. Charles Bowen, 22, continues to recuperate from his injuries.

Chhabria Harris, 46, of East Moline, is charged in the case with two counts of aggravated DUI causing an accident involving a death, two counts of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle, three counts of aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm, four counts of causing an accident involving injury or death, one count of aggravated DUI causing bodily harm, one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content above .08.

Harris is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a bond of $2 million, or 10%.

After the incident, barriers were put up at the entrance of the walking path to keep large vehicles off the path.

Police say no motorized vehicles of any kind are allowed on Quad-City bike and walking paths.

